Nadama: Fatima Usara’s book on cervical cancer, VVF for launch May 6

A book on cervical cancer and Vesico-Virginal Fistula (VVF) is due for launch at Aso Hall International Conference Centre, Abuja on Saturday, May 6.

Titled ‘Nadama’ and written by Hajia Fatima Usara, of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the launching will be chaired by Professor Ahmed Ahidjo, Chief Medical Director of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The special guest of honour is General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (retd), while the chief launcher is the Managing Director of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Ms Zouera Youssoufou.

Honourable Yusuf Tanko Sununu, chairman, House Committee on Health is the guest of honour.

The guest speaker is Dr Zainab Bagudu Shinkafi, wife…