NCS mulls digital skills for primary, secondary schools

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has said that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has become a crucial part of “our daily lives,” hence, its decision to develop primary and secondary students on digital skills.

The President of NCS, Professor Adeshina Sodiya, said this in an interview recently.

He said technology was now considered an immeasurable asset in every aspect of human living,

Sodiya said, “We will be launching a programme very soon known as ‘Techminds’ to develop capacity in our kids. We want to start catching them young and let them know that technology is the way to go these days.

“Young kids abroad are already being exposed to coding and robotics as…