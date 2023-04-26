QUILOX is dream come true, Shina Peller says as club reopens after Ramadan

A member of the House of Representatives, and founder of the popular Quilox nightclub on Victoria Island, Lagos State, Shina Peller, has said that the period of Ramadan is one of rebirth, and that is why the establishment is always closed for one month at that time of the year.

The club which will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Friday April 28, 2023 promises to be a fun-filled day for prominent personalities, celebrities and nightlife lovers both within and outside Lagos as the popular nightclub. Quilox, located at Victoria Island (VI), Lagos reopens for season 10 with the New order.

Expressing his feelings about the upcoming re-opening event and the 10th anniversary of the club via his…