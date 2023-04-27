8 years without boards: Key players accuse minister of flouting Buhari’s order

NIGERIA’S minister of aviation, Senator HadiSirika has continued to receive knocks from key players across the sector following his unpopular policies which have put the sector in avoidable chaos.

The unpopular policies ranging from the model engaged to set up a new national carrier, Nigeria Air, airport concession plan, move to demolish two gigantic private hangars at the international wing of the Lagos airport, demolition of the Lagos head office of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), formerly Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), fresh plans to demolish Lagos head offices of all the aviation agencies and the relocation of the aviation workers to Abuja without…