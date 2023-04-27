‘Another opportunity to loot us,’ Nigerians react to FG’s Sudan evacuation budget

Nigerians have shown their displeasure over the Federal Government’s procurement of 40 buses at the cost of $ 1.2 million to evacuate Nigerians in Sudan.

This is following the announcement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, at the Federal Executive meeting spearheaded by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Tribune Online was able to gather various reactions made by Nigerians towards Federal Government’s decision to evacuate stranded Nigerians in Sudan.

Read their comments:

Prince Jonathan: Criminal. Every opportunity is to cash out. They will loot the money and expect Air peace to lift them Free to Nigeria. Irredeemable contraption

Onifaaji…