FG adopts ‘no vaccination’ policy as farmers lose 3.4 million birds in 6 years

The Nigerian Government has announced that it is adopting the no-vaccination policy approach to tackle the ravaging Bird Flu also known as Avian Influenza which is currently attacking poultry farms across the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mahmood Abubakar who stated this on Thursday while briefing journalists, said this decision came after due consideration of scientific and socio-economic evidence available to the ministerial committee on merits and demerits of vaccination or no vaccination, best global practices as well as the recommendations of the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH).

He said the committee recommended that the country should…