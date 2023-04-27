How DPP, Police responsible for Niger Prison congestion

Perceived Inefficiency and lack of proper coordination between the office of Niger State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), and the legal unit of the state Police Command has disrupted the ongoing visit by the State Chief Judge, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik to the correctional facilities in parts of the state.

The Chief Judge who was at the old Minna Medium Security Correctional facility as part of her ongoing visit to the Correctional Centres with the view to decongest the facilities, expressed disappointment with the way and manner the DPP and the Police Legal department were allegedly subjecting inmates into unnecessary delay leading to incarceration without taking them to…