Ireland-based Nigerian pens open letter to President-elect Tinubu

Ahead of May 29th inauguration of the new administration of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an Ireland-based Nigerian man, ‘Lekan Agunbiade, has written to the President-elect, advising him on the expectations of the Nigerian populace from his administration.

Agunbiade, in an open letter dated 25th April and addressed to the President-elect, noted that the country was more polarised now compared to 2015 when Tinubu’s partyman, President Muhammadu Buhari took over power.

According to him, the country was in urgent need of a unifier, adding that many of the citizens’ expectations on President Buhari were not met.

READ FULL TEXT HERE:

25th April, 2023.

AN OPEN LETTER…