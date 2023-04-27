Jigawa NLC supports fuel subsidy removals, gives conditions

The Jigawa State branch of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) has expressed support for the federal government’s policy to remove fuel subsidy by June 2023.

According to the NLC branch secretary, Comrade Jide Tanko, in an exclusive interview with Tribune Online in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital, “Yes you all know this is the president-elect chief Bola Ahmed Tinibu advocating for.”

Tanko explained that if the removal of fuel subsidy will make things better for Nigeria, then why not support it? “NLC is all about workers, how that workers benefit from the subsidy removal? And how it can improve the workers’ condition,” he added.

He further noted that NLC had always been against…