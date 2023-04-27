Kogi takes delivery of N1bn medical consignment for

The Kogi State Government said it had taken delivery of a medical consignment worth N1 billion for malaria prevention in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Zakari Usman, disclosed this at a news conference in Lokoja.

The news conference was part of activities to mark the 2023 World Malaria Day celebration.

According to Usman, the consignment received recently from “Malaria Consortium”, its partner in the control of malaria, was aimed at reducing the endemic disease to its barest minimum in Kogi State.

He said 2023, which would be the 16th year celebration of World Malaria Day, had its theme as: “Delivering Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate and Implement.”

Usman noted that…