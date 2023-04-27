Nigeria’s Aviation: Unsung Heroes and Heroines for launch May 9

A book written by two Nigerian aviation journalists, Wole Shadare and Gboyega Adeoye titled, “Nigeria’s Aviation: Unsung Heroes and Heroines,” will be presented to the public on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Providence Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The Book is a documentary of the history of Nigeria’s aviation development with a spotlight on notable icons who have grown the sector to its current remarkable height

According to the authors, writing the book was conceived about a year ago, as a response to the low morale of government and Nigerian institutions toward honouring dedication and discipline by some Nigerians in building a strong aviation sector in Nigeria over the years.

The book,…