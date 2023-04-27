Stop discouraging young ladies from getting married, Mike Bamiloye warns

Popular founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Mike Bamiloye has warned people with failed marriages to stop discouraging young ladies from getting married.

The gospel movie maker disclosed this on his facebook page via a post. He addressed the fact that it is inappropriate to create fears in the heart of young singles because it wasn’t favourable to one person.

He also encouraged people who have experienced failed marriages that it is still redeemable. He advised them to take their broken homes to God, the originator of marriage.

He posted:

‘If you have failed marriage, the Lord can still heal your wounds and marriage life, and give you joy again. But don’t go about scaring and…