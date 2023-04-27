WHO alert on another ‘contaminated’ cough syrup made in India

THE World Health Organisation has issued another alert for an India-manufactured, contaminated cough syrup sold in the Marshall Islands and Micronesia.

This is the third such alert within seven months for contaminated cough syrups produced in India, with the previous cases having been identified in the Gambia and Uzbekistan.

The alert says that the syrup Guaifenesin—used to relieve chest congestion and cough—was found to contain “unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol” by the quality control labs of the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia.

These are the same contaminants that were found in syrups allegedly linked to the deaths of 70 children in the…