‘Why Lagos PDP suspended its chairman, deputy’

Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday gave reasons why it suspended its Chairman, Hon. Philip Aivoji and his deputy, Hon. Benedict Felix.

Feli said the party took the action and directed Hon. Sunday Olaifa to take over PDP affairs until further notice because the party needed to put its house in order as this could not be achieved under Aivoji’s leadership.

PDP said this in a release signed by its spokesperson, Hon. Hakeem Amode, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, saying the clarification became imperative in view of the controversies surrounding the suspension order directed by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party in…