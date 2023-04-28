23 Health facilities, 13 workers receive Productivity Merit Award in Bauchi

At least 23 health facilities and 13 health workers have been presented with various awards of excellence and effective performance by the Bauchi State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASHCMA).

The award was presented as part of the 2022 Productivity Merit Award aimed at recognising hard-working and effective service delivery staff selected across the state by the Agency.

While speaking at the ceremony held on Thursday, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Mansur Dada stated that it was meant to boost morale and encourage effective service delivery in the sector.

According to Mansur Dada, the aim of the award presentation was to reward staff of the Agency that have distinguished…