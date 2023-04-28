Acquire skills to become self-reliant, NYSC DG urges Corps members

Skill Acquisition has been described as a panacea for self-reliance and NYSC ‘s contribution to the growth of the economy of Nigeria.

The assertion was made by the Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen YD Ahmed while he commissioned the NYSC Yobe State skill acquisition centre at the NYSC orientation camp in Dazigau on Friday.

The DG who was speaking at the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the 947 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Corps members deployed to Yobe State stressed that skill acquisition is very important as it will afford the Corps members, the opportunity to learn a trade or two that can help them in life’s endeavour.

Ahmed urged the Corps…