Bad Boy Timz links up with Zlatan on new single ‘I salute’

With his highly anticipated debut album ‘No Bad Boy, No Party’ only a matter of weeks away, and following the success of his last two singles ‘Big Money’ and ‘Faya’, which have amassed over 10 million plays online, award-winning Nigerian Afropop artiste Bad Boy Timz is excited to unveil a first real taste of the upcoming album. Titled ‘I Salute’ and out now via his own Shock Absorbers Music imprint in partnership with EMPIRE, the infectious afrobeats and amapiano fusion track sees Bad Boy Timz linking up with Zlatan to deliver a certain early contender for the summer song of 2023.

Produced by Grammy Award-nominated musician and producer P.Priime (Wizkid, Burna Boy, Fireboy…