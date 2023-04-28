BBNaija: I got bounced by gateman despite my fame

Big Brother Naija Season 6 winner, Hazel Oyeze Onou, known as Whitemoney, has recounted how a gateman bounced him despite his fame and fortune.

The TV reality star shared his experience on his Twitter account.

He said people should choose between money and power because he got bounced by a gateman while trying to access an establishment despite all his fame and popularity.

He tweeted: My people please between money and power which is more important???🤔cause gate man just bounce me now now for the first time since I blow ,Chaii inside life 😂# realtalk#life

