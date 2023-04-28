FRSC boss condemns attack on personnel in Plateau

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has condemned strongly, the unjustifiable attacks on both its personnel and operational vehicles, describing the trend as unfortunate, uncalled-for, and could have a demoralizing effect on the general morale of the operatives.

He stated this while reacting to the recent attack on FRSC personnel who were carrying out their lawful duty of rescuing crash victims following a fatal crash that occurred in Bauchi Road street, Jos, Plateau State on Thursday.

Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said fatal crash involved a diesel ladened tanker that instantly went into flames, killing 13 people,…