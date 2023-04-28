GTCO Food and Drink Festival set for culinary feast

GTCO Plc, a leading financial service company, is excited to announce the commencement of the GTCO Food and Drinks Festival 2023, a celebration of culinary excellence and beverage innovation.

The festival will be held from Saturday, April, 29 till Monday, May 1 and promises to be an amazing experience that will delight foodies and beverage enthusiasts alike with a 3-day weekend of food and endless celebration.

The Food and Drinks Festival 2023 will showcase the very best in food and beverage offerings from around the world, with a wide range of cuisines and beverages to suit all tastes. Attendees will be able to sample delicious dishes and learn from world-class chefs.

Group Chief Executive…