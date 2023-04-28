‘Igbos are determined to exit Nigeria’, Simon Ekpa tells EU, others

Factional leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has petitioned the European Union, the United Nations, the United States of America, and the International Criminal Court on the expiration of 1914 Nigeria’s amalgamation.

Recall in 1914, Southern Nigeria was joined with Northern Nigeria Protectorate to form the single colony of Nigeria.

However, in a 7-paged petition made available to newsmen on Friday, the self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile, BRGIE, detailed reasons Nigeria has to be renegotiated.

He, therefore, called on the international communities to allow the Southeast region to exit Nigeria peacefully since “the union…