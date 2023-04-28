My calaphone invention will soon be globally accepted — MM Natural Sax-calaphone

Michael Monday Onyinyechukwu popularly known as MM Natural Sax-calaphone master is from Delta State Agbor and has mastered the use of of his vocal cords to mimic many popular musical instruments. ROTIMI IGE caught up with him recently to enquire about his unique talent, challenges and hopes in the entertainment industry.

Tell us a bit about your background and musical influences.

I was raised by my paternal grandparents. My father’s younger ones are into music so I got my music inspiration through their influence

Your natural instrument is your voice which you tweak to make percussion sounds. How did you discover your talent?

I discovered my unique talent when I was about seven years…