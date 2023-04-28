My wife fabricated allegation of sexual assault against me, Olaleye tells court

The Medical Director of Optimal Cancer Foundation, Dr Olufemi Olaleye, has told an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court that the allegation of sexual assault against him was fabricated by his wife, Remi.

The defendant made the claim while opening his evidence today.

He was charged with sexually assaulting his wife’s 16-year-old niece (name withheld).

The pathologist and entrepreneur said that he had been married to Oluremi for 12 years and the marriage produced two children, aged eight years and 12 years.

He testified that his marriage to Oluremi was laced with lies from her.

He added that Oluremi had extra marital affairs.

“I confronted her when she cheated on me with her…