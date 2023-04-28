NAHCON inaugurates Hajj medical team

THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON) has conducted the first batch of screening and orientation of potential medical team members for the 2023 Hajj.

According to NAHCON’s Assistant Director (Public Affairs), Fatima Sanda Usara, the exercise took place on Thursday with about 212 applicants invited for the verification.

The Chief of Medical Operations of the National Medical Team (NMT), Dr Usman Galadima of the Federal Ministry of Health, led other principal officers to screen the documents of the successful doctors, pharmacists and nurses that will form the NMT.

In a speech during the inauguration and orientation programme, the NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan,…