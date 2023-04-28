Niger gov appoints new head for pilgrims board

GOVERNOR Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has approved the appointment of Muhammad Awwal Aliyu as the Executive Secretary of the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, disclosed in a statement that the appointment of Awwal Aliyu was based on professionalism, integrity and records of performance.

“The new Executive Secretary is expected to comply with the operational structure and policy objective as contained in the State Pilgrims Welfare Board”, Ibrahim Matane said.

He reminded the new Executive Secretary that he was expected to bring his knowledge and experience to bear in the performance of his new assignment and justify…