No more money to evacuate us — Nigerian student in Sudan

One of the Nigerian students currently stuck in Sudan, Abubakar Sadiq, on Friday, said they are still waiting for Federal Government of Nigeria to release the remaining money to foot their transportation fare back home.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports the evacuation of 2,400 students and other Nigerians trapped by the ongoing conflict in Sudan took off on a slow start on Wednesday as only 15 out of the 40 buses required for the exercise were provided.

Although the Federal Government hired 40 buses for the repatriation of the citizens from Khartoum and other cities to Egypt, only 10 buses were available as of Wednesday morning, while additional five buses were provided later in the day.

