Tiwa Savage: Police arraign four over alleged threat to Afrobeat star’s life

The Police have arraigned four persons, Eniola Adeniyi, Donatus Osabanumonu, Idorenyi Okon and Michael Rodolphe before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly threatening Tiwa Savage’s life.

They were arraigned by the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun on three counts of conspiracy, intent to defraud and threat to life.

The prosecutor, Idowu Oshubure, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on or before 13 April 2023.

