637 evacuees undergoing documentation ahead

No fewer than 637 stranded Nigerians who have been evacuated from war-zone Sudan are undergoing necessary documentation and clearance before admission into Egyptian territory for eventual airlifting to Nigeria.

Federal Government disclosed this via a joint statement issued by the Ministers of Federal Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development who co-Chaired the Situation Room held on Friday, 28th April 2023.

The Minister’s affirmed that the first batch of 13 buses conveying 637 evacuees arrived at the identified safe borders at Aswan, Egypt on Friday.

According to the joint statement jointly signed by the Director Overseeing the Office…