I was sick, hospitalised for 4 months ‘cos of my wife’s infidelity —Husband

An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between a public servant, Okpanachi Yahaya and his estranged wife, Zainab Adejoh over infidelity.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkareem, dissolved their marriage according to Islamic Law, following Okpanachi’s prayer of divorce on the grounds of infidelity.

Abdulkareem ordered Zainab to observe “Iddah” (waiting period) of three months according to Islamic injunction, before contracting another marriage.

He added that the issue of child custody which the petitioner brought before the court should be filed as a separate…