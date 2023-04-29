My penis is not straight

I am 17- year old boy. My problem is that any time my penis is erect, it is always facing up instead of being straight. I am worried if I will be able to father a child with this condition.

Habeeb (by SMS)

When you become sexually aroused, blood flows into spongelike spaces inside your penis, expanding and stiffening it. A bent penis generally occurs when these spaces don’t expand evenly. Most often, this is due to normal differences in penis anatomy, but sometimes scar tissue or another problem causes a bent penis and painful erections. Possible underlying causes of a bent penis include: Peyronie’s disease (a curved erection caused by one of a number of underlying conditions),…