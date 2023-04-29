NYSC swears in 1,285 corps members in Enugu

The National Youths Service Corps (NY SC) on Friday swore in 1,285 corps members of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream 2 set, deployed to Enugu for the one-year mandatory national service.

The Coordinator, Mrs Gladys Adama gave the number during the swearing-in ceremony at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Awgu Local Government Area, Enugu.

Adama said that the corps members comprised 546 males and 739 females, adding that more corps members were still reporting to the camp.

She urged the newly sworn-in corps members to pay special attention to the skills acquisition training, which had been reinvigorated by the management of the scheme to create opportunities for them to acquire vocational skills…