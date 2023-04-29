Senator-elect, Sarafadeen Alli, at 60

Oyo South senator-elect, Sarafadeen Alli, clocked 60 a few days ago and was full of praise and thanksgiving.

The former Secretary to the Oyo State Government and former chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited didn’t roll out the drum as expected to celebrate his big day.

The politician, who is the Maye Balogun of Ibadanland, chose the special moment for a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to redeem his pledge to serve God all his life.

Sarafa’s wife, Alhaja Tawa, stood in for him during the celebrations, organising a special prayer and a visit to motherless homes, where she donated cakes, diapers, food and cash gifts with a personal message from her husband to the Oluyole Chesire Home…