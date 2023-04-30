Accept defeat, you lost woefully, FG tells Atiku, Obi 

Opposition parties have been advised by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to accept defeat and stop their gripping over the 2023 presidential election, saying they lost the poll woefully.

According to Mohammed, President Muhammadu Buhari deserves nothing but accolades for delivering the best election in the country’s history, adding that “the tempestuous but predictable reaction to the President’s comments by the opposition has shown them for what they are: shameless sore losers.”

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by his Special Assistant (Media), Segun Adeyemi.

He said “Mr President’s analysis on the reasons for the…