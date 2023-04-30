Actress Nancy Isime bags honorary doctorate from US varsity

Nollywood actress and TV presenter, Nancy Isime has been awarded an honorary degree by Prowress University Delaware, USA in conjunction with Leadtimes Africa Magazine for her contribution to the creative industries.

The actress made this known in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

“Yesterday, I was conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Arts and Philosophy by Prowress University Delaware, USA in conjunction with Leadtimes Africa Magazine.

“I was also awarded the Leadtime Africa leadership prize for Quality Service Delivery and Professionalism.

“I’m beyond honored and grateful for this great consideration. To God be the glory!

“Congratulations to my fellow 2023 Doctorate Awardees, praying…