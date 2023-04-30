Apprehension as Bauchi Gov sets to dissolve State Executive Council

There are strong indications that the Bauchi State Executive Council (SEC), comprising Commissioners and Special Advisers will be dissolved before the end of week.

A source very close to the Government House disclosed that the dissolution is following the reelection of the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed in the last general elections for a second term in line with the Constitution of the country.

The source stressed that it is a normal tradition as the Governor will have to choose people he wants to work with in the next dispensation.

Though he said that it has not been made public, all those concerned have been put on notice to prepare their handover notes and wait for the date of the…