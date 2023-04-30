Astonishing Times of ‘Mr Radio’, Ben Egbuna

A review of Ben Egbuna’s A Destiny Fulfilled by UZOR MAXIM UZOATU.

IT reads stranger than fiction that Ben Egbuna visited a prophet of what he called one of the “rapid result churches” shortly after being a teenage soldier in the Biafra war and got the prophecy that he would be famous. Ben Egbuna eventually became the Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

Born on February 13, 1949, in Sapele in today’s Delta State to a police constable father who hailed from Enugwu-ukwu town in present-day Anambra State, Egbuna spent 35 years in radio broadcasting as a reporter, presenter, analyst, editor, administrator, the first Executive Director (News) of Voice of…