Fear of terror attacks heightens as Kaduna demolishes Unity School fence

The Federal Government has raised concerns that the action of the Kaduna State government has exposed staff and students of Federal Government College (FGC), Malali, Kaduna to grave security threats.

The administration of Governor Nasir el-Rufai is said to have demolished part of the unity school perimeter fence, which has thrown it open for anyone to walk in and out of the premises at will.

The federal government is now anxious that the encroachment on the school property has reduced access control that its authority was able to exercise previously.

Top Federal Ministry of Education expressed alarm at the weekend that if the Kaduna State government does not reverse its action, it is only a…