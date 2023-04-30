Generosity (III) – Tribune Online

“A generous person will be made rich, and whoever satisfies others will himself be satisfied.” Proverbs 11.25

We have been looking at generosity. Generosity is the readiness and act of giving more of something than is strictly necessary or expected.

Generosity is first of all a disposition which in turn powers our action.

“It sometimes helps to go back to the Latin meaning of a word. Generosity is one of those words. In Latin, generosus means “of noble birth, noble, excellent in kind, of superior quality.” It’s related to the verb genero, which means, “to beget, produce, bring to life, generate.”

With those ideas in mind, we can see that generosity is a virtue, a power, which…