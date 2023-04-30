Okowa tasks DELSU on improved research, as varsity graduates 4,855

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has urged Delta University (DELSU), Abraka, to advance its frontiers of research, teaching and learning to meet the current global realities.

Okowa gave the advice on Saturday at the 15th Convocation ceremony of the university in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

The convocation ceremony was for the graduands of the 2021/2022 academic session of the university.

The governor, who was represented by his Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Kingsley Ashibuogwu said that his administration would continue to give the necessary assistance to the Institution.

Okowa noted that the global market was becoming too competitive and urged the…