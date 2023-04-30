Police arrest 10 in Lagos over illegal parking operation

Ten persons who were allegedly operating illegal parking slots in Lagos State have been arrested by the police.

The suspects were arrested by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad on Saturday in the Oregun area of the state.

According to the police the raid on the suspects followed repeated complaints from members of the public.

The police in the state said “Resulting from the alleged criminal activities of miscreants parking cars for fees around event centres and in turn vandalizing such cars, operative of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) yesterday arrested 10 miscreants in events centres around Oregun, Ikeja.”

“The arrest was instigated by several complaints from law – abiding…