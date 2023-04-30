Presidential election that produced Tinubu not free, fair ― Prof Onigbinde

Akinyemi Onigbinde, a professor of political philosophy with a speciality in public policies, politics and governance, has stated that the election that produced President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not free and fair.

Onigbinde, who is also the Executive Secretary, Centre for Development and Policy Studies, in an interview with Nigerian Tribune, said the elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the 2023 presidential elections was not credible and also alleged that the BVAS was deliberately disabled to favour candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu.

“We saw it as it happened even in the last elections conducted by INEC. Without…