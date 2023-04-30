Renegade members flaunting clerical error as forgery against Abure —LP Spokesperson

Newly appointed acting national publicity secretary of the LabourParty(LP),Obiora Ifoh, in an interview with OUR ASSISTANT EDITOR, OSARETIN OSADEBAMWEN, said the party crisis is being fuelled by external forces against the court case of the presidential candidate of the party.

As the acting LP spokesman, how do you see the challenge of speaking for a party locked in leadership crisis

You are alluding that the party is locked in a leadership crisis. I do not see it that way. What we have is a few members of the party who have been engaging in anti-party activities. They have been compromised well enough to create unnecessary tension in the party. And the party has taken a decisive action…