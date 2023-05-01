Digital doesn’t transform, leaders do

It would be hard, if not impossible, to find a CIO today who hasn’t taken a long, hard look at their organisation’s resilience in the aftermath of the worst global health crisis in generations. This includes rethinking their current digital transformation efforts.

As business weaknesses are laid bare by the pandemic, leaders are shifting their digital transformation investments and strategy to accommodate a world reshaped by COVID-19. What was once about employee experience or improved productivity is now centred on addressing short- and long-term business continuity.

One major coronavirus surprise was the dawn of a new work-from-anywhere era.

Because business resilience depends on the…