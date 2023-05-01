Education Ministry commends Peace Corps over contributions to discipline, safety in schools

The Federal Ministry Of Education has commended the Peace Corps of Nigeria for its quality contributions in the areas of setting up Peace Corps Clubs and the general maintenance of discipline in schools and colleges across the country.

The commendation was given when a delegation from the Ministry, led by the Principal Executive Officer, Special Duties in the Ministry, Mr. Victor Opeyemi, paid an assessment visit to the Headquarters of the Corps in Abuja.

While addressing officers and men of the Corps during the visit, Mr. Opeyemi applauded efforts of the Corps in youth empowerment, peace and security, assuring the organization of greater partnership and support from the Ministry.

He stated…