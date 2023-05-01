Enugu Gov-elect hails workers, commends sacrifices

The Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr Peter Mbah, has congratulated all workers in the state and Nigeria at large, both those working in the public and private sectors, commending their efforts and sacrifices for the nation’s development over the years.

This was even as he promised that his administration would be worker’s friendly, and promote the welfare of public servants through sustainable reforms, productivity, and constructive engagement that would eradicate poverty, insecurity, and urban slums and raise the standard of living in the state.

While assessing the theme of this year’s International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day, “Workers Rights and Socio-economic…