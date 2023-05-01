FG appeals to motorists over heavy traffic

The Federal Government has appealed for the patience and understanding of motorists on account of the heavy traffic being experienced on the stretch from Toll Gate to Kara Bridge in Lagos.

In a statement signed by Mr Hakeem Bello, the Special Adviser, Communications to the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, the Minister said that he empathizes with members of the public who have had to endure longer than usual traffic as the reconstruction work in the heavily built-up stretch progresses towards the finish line.

According to the Minister, the intensity of work and the high volume of traffic which had to be accommodated at the same time have been complicated by impatience…