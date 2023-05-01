I will reclaim my mandate — Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has vowed to reclaim his alleged stolen mandate in court.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka, the former Anambra State governor reiterated his commitment to exploring every legal option to ensure that he reclaims his mandate.

Obi had contested in the last presidential election and came third, behind the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Despite coming third, Obi insisted that he won the election and had headed to court to contest the outcome of the poll.

“Earlier, I interacted with the Anambra State Labour Party Stakeholders in…