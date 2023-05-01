Implement concentrative executive salary structure, NLC urges Wike

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State Chapter, has urged the outgoing State Governor, Nyesom Wike to implement the concentrative executive salary structure which was approved by the National Salary, Income and Wages Commission in 2019.

The Rivers State Chairman of NLC, Alex Agwanwor, made this call in his remarks at the Workers Day celebration, Monday at the Liberation Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Labour umbrella body also appealed to the state government to “restore the payment of overhead and imprest to heads of extra ministerial departments and schools, including rural allowances which would serve as incentives for more effective service deliveries for teachers and ministries…