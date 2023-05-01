Minister commissions SDGs 40-bed space health centre in Kwara

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has commissioned a 40-bed primary health care centre for mother and children in Igbaja, Kwara South senatorial district of Kwara state as part of activities to mark the 2023 Oro Day celebration.

Speaking at the ceremony, which coincided with the launch of N500 million Oro community development projects, the minister said that the health facility was constructed and equipped by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) office in Kwara state.

Mohammed said that the health facility is the third of such to be commissioned by the SDGs office in the state, adding that it aimed at reducing maternal death, infant and neo-natal deaths.

The first…