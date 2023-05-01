NLC threatens to create ‘hall of shame’ for

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to establish a “hall of shame” for judges who undermine the principles of the judiciary and make frivolous judgements on election petitions.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Abuja on Sunday, NLC President Joseph Ajaero emphasized the need to rescue the judiciary, adding that the labour union will hold the judiciary accountable for its actions.

Ajaero made these statements alongside representatives from the Labour and Civil Society Front, which is made up of civil society and youth organizations, including co-conveners Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, Comrade Shehu Sanni, Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, Professor Udenta Udenta, Salisu Mohammed, and…